Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Outright Games and developer Drakhar Studio have announced platform adventure game, Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in October 2021.

"We are so happy to be returning to Hotel Transylvania for another scary-fun adventure this Halloween season," said Outright Games CEO Terry Malham. "We are delighted to be able to incorporate our own unique story into this incredible world and retell classic fairy tales using the franchise’s eccentric characters. We will have a lot more to reveal about this game in the coming months so please stay tuned."

