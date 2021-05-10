Open Country Arrives June 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer FunLabs announced Open Country will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 3 for $14.99.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Open Country is an arcade-style open-world hunting game delivering an accessible outdoor adventure for all players. For the first time, players can experience more of the game’s fishing, vehicular, and hiking elements, along with a more prominent showcase of the players’ Hunting Dog.

Open Country places players in the hiking boots of an all-too-familiar corporate worker drone who yearns for a change from their restrictive city life. Eager to breakaway from the hustle and bustle of the big city, players and their trusty canine companion are faced with newfound freedom to explore and survive among the untamed wilds and relish in the open spaces of their new life.

Key Features:

Explore – Roam free amongst three handcrafted environments at launch each with unique weather systems and native flora and fauna. Utilize an off-road ATV to traverse mountainous terrain.

– Roam free amongst three handcrafted environments at launch each with unique weather systems and native flora and fauna. Utilize an off-road ATV to traverse mountainous terrain. Hunt, Fish, and Survive – Manage supplies, hunt, fish, and forage for food and resources, and carefully manage quality of life in the dangers of the great outdoors.

– Manage supplies, hunt, fish, and forage for food and resources, and carefully manage quality of life in the dangers of the great outdoors. Prove Your Skill – By completing tasks and missions in town and with Gary at the Snowridge Lodge, players can level up to get better weapons and equipment, engage in tougher missions, and work towards becoming a Master Outdoorsman.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles