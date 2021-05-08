Resident Evil Village Sets Series Record on Steam With Over 100,000 Concurrent Players - News

Resident Evil Village is off to a strong start on Steam. The game reached a series record of 101,430 peak concurrent players on launch day, according to SteamCharts.

The previous record for peak concurrent players for a Resident Evil game on Steam was set by the remake of Resident Evil 2, which saw 74,024 peak concurrent players.

The remake of Resident Evil 3 reached an all-time peak of 32,635 concurrent players, followed by Resident Evil 7 at 18,211 and Resident Evil 6 at 11,836.

Resident Evil Village is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

