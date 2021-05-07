Judgment Sequel Lost Judgment Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 81 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced a sequel to Judgment, called Lost Judgment. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide on September 24.

"In this sequel, Lost Judgment, we sought to overcome the many walls we created for ourselves in the first game," said Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Executive Producer Toshihiro Nagoshi. "The script writing required countless hours to get right and we recorded over 1,000 minutes of voiced dialogue for the cutscenes. Not to mention the pressure to create something even greater than the original.

"However, we heard from fans around the world who wanted a sequel. And our desire to give the fans what they wanted only grew from there. This time around, the story came about after a lot of heated debated. So I’m confident we’ve created a game unlike anything you’ve seen before. We’ve superseded the original in a lot of ways, and I hope the result is something you enjoy."

View the announcement trailer below:

Takayuki Yagami Actor Takuya Kimura added, "I’m Takuya Kimura, and once again, I’m playing the role of detective Takayuki Yagami. In the previous game, Yagami flexed his powers of deduction and his action-packed skills to solve cases. But for the sequel, he’s really stepped up his game. Yagami is still working as a humble detective in his corner of Kamurocho when he gets caught up in a huge mystery caused by a guilty verdict handed down in court.

"As in the previous game, the story is deep and suspenseful, but this time the story also concerns a high school, which allows for a variety of new stories, including lighter, comedic elements, too. I’m sure you’ll be able to enjoy the sequel. I hope you’ll join us for the action-packed journey of Lost Judgment. Thank you."

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Producer Kazuki Hosokawa added, "For the next Judgment installment, in addition to Kamurocho, we’ve added Yokohama as a new location in the game. Yokohama is Japan’s foremost port city. With its mix of big city attractions and dark underground areas, the city reveals different sides of itself depending on the time of day. Additionally, one of the most important new locations in Yokohama is a high school. And it’s not just the exterior. We’ve modeled classrooms, hallways, faculty rooms, and the gym in great detail. For those of you that might consider your school days a distant memory, maybe this will take you back to what it was like to be a young student.

"The first game’s combat was well-received, so we’ve really powered it up for the sequel. When faced with multiple opponents, you’ve got a perfect multi-directional and acrobatic style. ‘Crane.’ While in this style, you can send entire groups of enemies flying in a single move. Or you can use a style built for power. Showing its real potential in one-on-one fights is the ‘Tiger’ style. Rain down lightning-fast blows against your foes, leaving them no opportunity to counter and overwhelming them with raw fury. Finally, in addition to the two returning styles, we’re introducing a new style: ‘Snake.’ Lie in wait for your opponent to strike and turn their attacks back against them. It’s a graceful and easy to use style.

"Investigations, which are unique to this series, have also received an upgrade. Tail, chase down, and use disguises against suspects to solve the mysteries that only get deeper as they unfold. The sequel has new actions, showing off Yagami’s athleticism, stealth, and wiretapping skills. We hope players enjoy taking advantage of new ways to approach investigations. Scramble up buildings, sneak by enemies, and seek out valuable information as you travel between Tokyo and Yokohama.

"Yagami will also be going undercover at the high school to discover essential information to solve the case. In this capacity, Yagami interacts with students from all walks of life to help them out, and unlocks optional side content called School Stories. In contrast to the serious main story, School Stories are full of laughs, tears, struggles, and maybe even a little suspense, too.

"As you take on the action-packed challenges of the main story, we hope you’ll enjoy the unique side of Yagami revealed through his school interactions."

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles