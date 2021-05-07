Conan Exiles Coming to Xbox Game Pass Soon - News

/ 73 Views

by, posted 36 minutes ago

Publisher and developer Funcom have announced the survival game, Conan Exiles, will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC soon.

"Today we announced that Conan Exiles is coming to XBOX Game Pass soon!" reads a tweet from the official Conan Exiles Twitter account.

"We're excited to be opening the doors to the savage lands of Hyboria to many new PC and Xbox gamers!"

Conan Exiles released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in May 2018.

⚔️ Today we announced that Conan Exiles is coming to XBOX Game Pass soon! ⚔️



We're excited to be opening the doors to the savage lands of Hyboria to many new PC and Xbox gamers!



Get your swords ready! 👇 https://t.co/8EWKdzBqxf pic.twitter.com/sXoKLqGlK9 — CONAN EXILES (@ConanExiles) May 6, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles