Remnant: From the Ashes May 13 Update Adds Xbox Series X|S and PS5 Optimization

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Gunfire Games will release a free update for Remnant: From the Ashes on May 13. The update will add optimizations for the game on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

There will be an option to run the game in 4K at 30 FPS on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation or to run it at 1080p at 60 FPS on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The game on May 13 will also release on the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC. It will support cross-play with the Xbox One version.

Remnant: From the Ashes is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

