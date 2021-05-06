Rumor: PS5 Redesign to Enter Production in 2022, Feature New Semi-Customized 6nm CPU - News

A new report from Taiwanese website Digitimeswho spoke with industry sources says that suppliers will start producing a redesigned PlayStation 5 console in the second or third quarter of 2022.

The sources say the redesigned PlayStation 5 will feature a new semi-customized 6nm CPU from AMD, which is said to be cheaper than the 5nm one that is currently used.

This should be treated as a rumor as Dr. Serkan Toto who spotted the article says that Digitimes has a spotty track record with its reporting in the past.

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki has previously stated that the company was potentially looking into redesigning the PS5 to increase production. Right now with shortages, Sony is aiming to beat PS4's sales in its first full fiscal year of 14.8 million shipped from April 2014 to March 2015. Totoki said it is unlikely they will be able to drastically increase the supply of the PlayStation 5.

