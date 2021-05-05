Psychonauts 2 Gets 3 New Screenshots Featuring Raz - News

Following screenshots of Psychonauts 2 getting leaked online, developer Double Fine Productions said they were from a "back update." It then released three new high-resolution screenshots featuring Raz.

The 3D platformer was originally announced in December 2015 and was crowdfunded by fans. The developer was acquired by Microsoft in 2019 and is now part of Xbox Game Studios. Tim Schafer said the acquisition has not changed the development for the game and that the acquisition means the studio no longer needs to worry about money.

Psychonauts 2 will launch later this year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

View the three new high-resolution screenshots of Psychonauts 2 below:

WELCOME TO THE MOTHERLOBE. WE HAVE NOODLES pic.twitter.com/Sxt8F6sEdF — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) May 4, 2021

