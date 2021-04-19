Double Fine: Psychonauts 2 is Still Coming Out This Year - News

/ 374 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Double Fine in a series of tweets this morning celebrated the 16th anniversary of the original Psychonauts, which is also 50 percent off on PC via Steam until April 22.

The developer also confirmed Psychonauts 2 is still coming out later this year. However, a release date was not provided.

"And yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year and yes I've been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while but no I can't tell you when because someone from THE COMPANY would arrange for a mysterious "cactus accident" to happen to me... But it is real. It is playable. It is coming."

Psychonauts 2 is in development for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

And yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year and yes I've been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while but no I can't tell you when because someone from THE COMPANY would arrange for a mysterious "cactus accident" to happen to me...



But it is real. It is playable. It is coming. — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) April 19, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles