Microsoft Hasn't Given Up on Putting xCloud on Other Consoles - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 576 Views
Court documents from the Epic Games v. Apple case continue to be leaked online and one reveals that Microsoft as of August 2020 has not given up putting its Xbox cloud streaming service, xCloud, on other consoles. This information was revealed in an email chain between Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and the head of Xbox Phil Spencer.
"You've obviously seen our Samsung announce and now our back and forth with Apple," said Spencer in an email to Sweeney. "At the highest levels of [Microsoft] we are committed to pushing on these policies and continuing to expand our console platforms capabilities."
Apple had blocked Microsoft from adding xCloud to iOS, however, Microsoft has gone around this by making xCloud available via web browsers.
"I did want to just let you know that I have your point on xCloud on other consoles," he added. "Haven't given up."
Microsoft made xCloud available last month via web browsers in a limited beta for Windows PCs and Apple Phones. The Xbox Cloud Gaming is available at xbox.com/play where those invited can play over 100 Xbox Game titles through Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari.
Other leaked court documents include an internal Xbox review of The Last of Us Part II that was done by the Xbox Portfolio Team, that Dead Island 2 and Saints Row 5 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, how much Sony was against adding cross-platform play to multiplatform games on the PlayStation 4, and Epic paying Two-Two Interactive $146 million to have the PC version of Borderlands 3 launch as a timed exclusive on the Epic Game Store.
Going by how the court case with Epic vs Apple, and the leaked documents, it wouldn't surprise me if MS wanted Xcloud on all consoles, getting most of the cut back and basically getting more people buying games from their end within the other two consoles.
It's like the EEE strategy, only you're using an ecosystem to eat away the target from within.
A tall task convincing Nintendo or Sony to put this service on their consoles. Well ... Sony might be a 50/50. Kenichiro Yoshida-san and Satya Nadella did agree with with a cloud based partnership of Microsoft's Azure in 2019. That of course benefited Sony as their Gaikai services weren't quite adequate enough for PS Now. If Microsoft can convince Sony this can benefit them then ... yeah ... maybe xCloud could be seen on PS5. Highly, highly, doubt it though.
It’s possible that they may have worked out a deal with Nintendo since this email in August 2020. We already know that Nintendo allows some game streaming services on Switch, and there is the fact that the Switch on Phil’s shelf in multiple recent live streams was said to be a hint of some kind of MS-Nintendo partnership by multiple different insiders.
Ehh but Nintendo is very conservative. Hell more conservative than Sony I say when it comes to protecting their own ecosystems. xCloud could dip into Nintendo's own digital sales from their eShop as well. I just don't see it happening man. I mean Microsoft has the capital to pay Nintendo royalty fees if Nintendo would allow xCloud on Switch but seems counter intuitive allowing your competitor taking away potential revenue from your platform. I mean Phil says and shows he games on everything, even said he enjoyed playing Uncharted 4 a few years back on his PS4. Him having a Switch is him just being a gamer in my eyes I don't see any credence to a Microsoft and Nintendo partnership from it but that's just me.
The theory is that it is a limited version of xCloud with a lower subscription fee that only has Xbox exclusives, no 3rd party games, so that Nintendo doesn’t lose out on any 3rd party sales. But in the end putting xCloud onto other consoles is pretty superfluous anyway, Xbox already announced their intentions to put an xCloud app onto smart TV App Stores in the near future, so PlayStation and Switch owners will easily be able to access xCloud through their smart TV’s as long as they own a compatible controller.
I think that is the more important thing for Xbox, convincing PlayStation and Nintendo to allow DualSense/DualShock and Switch Pro controller compatibility with the xCloud app, so that PS and a Nintendo gamers won’t need to buy a new controller to play xCloud.
There is a possibility of Xcloud or at least GP on PS and Nintendo if it is only first party, but then price would also need to be lower. Don't know how long would take for it to get a deal.
On controler, MS doesn't really need Sony or Nintendo approval to make their app (on tv or anywhere else) to recognize and run their controllers. It is more likely that they don't at the moment because control sale is a good profit.
You can use a Play Station controller with xCloud already (you just need to pair it with BT). Like Stadia, there is no constraint in place and I doubt Microsoft will ever add one.
Gotcha, when I entered the Xcloud page for Brazil it said a Xbox controller was needed. Perhaps that was simplified or I mistook.
https://www.xbox.com/pt-BR/xbox-game-streaming/project-xcloud
scroll down and you'll see it say you need an Xbox controller compatible with bluetooth. even the link there just show the models that are compatible (all Xbox one). Sure maybe for PC it can be any, but are you sure that for smartphone Xcloud switch and Ps controllers can be used?
Yep, I'm sure. Just tested it before making the post (I have an Android phone, Note 20). Also validated with Stadia and both works with a Play Station Four controller. No idea about the switch but if the Switch controller can be paired using BT, I'm pretty confident it should work too. I believe what they mean by "Xbox compatible controller", is that you need basically 2 analog sticks and the same amount of button/arrows as an Xbox controller but not an official "Xbox" controller per se.