Microsoft Hasn't Given Up on Putting xCloud on Other Consoles

Court documents from the Epic Games v. Apple case continue to be leaked online and one reveals that Microsoft as of August 2020 has not given up putting its Xbox cloud streaming service, xCloud, on other consoles. This information was revealed in an email chain between Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and the head of Xbox Phil Spencer.

"You've obviously seen our Samsung announce and now our back and forth with Apple," said Spencer in an email to Sweeney. "At the highest levels of [Microsoft] we are committed to pushing on these policies and continuing to expand our console platforms capabilities."

Apple had blocked Microsoft from adding xCloud to iOS, however, Microsoft has gone around this by making xCloud available via web browsers.

"I did want to just let you know that I have your point on xCloud on other consoles," he added. "Haven't given up."

Microsoft made xCloud available last month via web browsers in a limited beta for Windows PCs and Apple Phones. The Xbox Cloud Gaming is available at xbox.com/play where those invited can play over 100 Xbox Game titles through Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari.

Other leaked court documents include an internal Xbox review of The Last of Us Part II that was done by the Xbox Portfolio Team, that Dead Island 2 and Saints Row 5 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, how much Sony was against adding cross-platform play to multiplatform games on the PlayStation 4, and Epic paying Two-Two Interactive $146 million to have the PC version of Borderlands 3 launch as a timed exclusive on the Epic Game Store.

