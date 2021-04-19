Xbox Cloud Gaming Arrives on iOS and PC Tomorrow as Limited Beta - News

Microsoft announced its Xbox Cloud Gaming, AKA Project xCloud, will officially be available tomorrow on iOS and PC. Invites will be sent out to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to start testing Xbox Cloud Gaming in a limited beta for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets via web browsers.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available at xbox.com/play where those invited can play over 100 Xbox Game titles through Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari. The site will have a simple landing page that will help make cloud gaming approachable to more players in more places as time goes on.

The limited beta is our time to test and learn; we’ll send out more invites on a continuous basis to players in all 22 supported countries, evaluate feedback, continue to improve the experience, and add support for more devices," said the Vice President & Head of Product of Project xCloud Catherine Gluckstein.

"Our plan is to iterate quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months so more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in all-new ways.

"Those who receive an invite just need a compatible Bluetooth or USB-connected controller or can use custom touch controls for more than 50 games to start playing and testing. In the early stages of the beta, we’ll be focusing on fine-tuning features and creating a consistent experience across platforms, while making sure games are running their best."

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been available exclusively on Android phones and tablets since 2020. Microsoft was not able to launch the service on Apple devices as Apple has restrictions on cloud gaming apps.

