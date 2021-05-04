Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield Adds PS4 and Xbox One Versions, Also Headed to Next-Gen, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Headup and developer Aerial_Knight announced Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, alongside the previously announced Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam versions on May 19.

"As the game was made with Unity and runs smoothly on Nintendo Switch, it was a no-brainer to get it running on those still popular platforms," said Headup CTO and head of development Mark Aldrup.

Story

Take the role of Wally. A mysterious kid out to recover items from his past with the hope of saving what’s left of the future. Hopefully, you’re fast enough to outrun your enemies and expose the truth. Or at least live long enough to see what happens.

Gameplay

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield is a 3D side-scroller that plays much like a classic endless runner. The game has an interesting story that keeps players always in motion. Run, Jump, Slide or “Dash” for acrobatic variants leading to dope combinations and avoid the challenges that await. Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield is being built for players who love to speedrun games while being an experience that casual players will enjoy as well.

Soundtrack

This Soundtrack for Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield is being done by “Danime-Sama” A Detroit artist with vocals from black artists from all over the world.

