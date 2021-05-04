Crossroads Inn Headed to Xbox One on May 19 - News

Publisher and developer Klabater announced the real-time management simulation game, Crossroads Inn, will launch for the Xbox One on May 19. It launched for PC via Steam in October 2019.

View a teaser trailer of the Xbox One version of the game:

Here is an overview of the game:

Crossroads Inn is a real-time management sim, set in an original fantasy world of Delcrys. Build your very own tavern, hire and oversee staff, manage your supply chain, create new recipes, and offer your cuisine to nobles, adventurers, and road agents alike. But for you this is only the beginning, as the kingdom is in turmoil and your inn soon attracts the attention of important political and military figures, desperately holding to the reins of power…

Key Features:

Real-time management sim and RPG in one!

An epic campaign mode with a non-linear story, complex characters, and unexpected plot twists.

A dangerous political climate with feuding factions and powerful organizations with which you are free to align yourself with or work against them.

Original soundtrack composed by talented team under supervision of Marcin Przybyłowicz (the composer and music director known for The Witcher 3, among other titles).

The Witcher 3, among other titles). An in-depth game editor, tons of additional items and assets, full integration with Steam workshop and Steam trading cards.

The expanded in-game culinary recipes along with a fully developed nutritional system created to influence relationship with different guests and fractions.

