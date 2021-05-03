Limited Run Games Partners With Xbox - News

/ 605 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Limited Run Games, which is known for releasing physical editions of digital-only games, has mostly worked with games on the PlayStation and Nintendo. However, that will be changing in the near future.

Limited Run Games co-founders Douglas Bogart and Josh Fairhurst in a recent Xbox Expansion Pass podcast that was transcribed by PureXbox announced they have officially partnered with Xbox as of last year.

"We're making really good progress," they said. "We’re officially Xbox partners, so we're hoping to have more to reveal soon. It happened last year that we were officially brought on, but it's taken a really long time to just get paperwork going because Xbox wants us to do certain things first.

"We work with Bethesda all the time and Microsoft just bought Bethesda, and it’s really weird that the DOOM releases we’ve done are not on Xbox - it doesn’t make any sense. We work with Double Fine pretty often - we’ve released a few of their games.

"So to not have those as Xbox releases physically is weird because they’re also another first-party company now. So, I think one of our big, initial initiatives on Xbox will be to correct those things.

"Hopefully everything gets sorted out and we can really start going full steam ahead with Xbox soon."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles