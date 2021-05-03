PlayStation Now Adds Nioh, Jump Force, and Streets of Rage 4 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced three new games will be added to PlayStation Now on May 4. The three games are Nioh, Jump Force, and Streets of Rage 4.

Jump Force will be available on PlayStation Now until Monday, August 2, 2021, while Streets of Rage 4 will be available until Monday, November 1, 2021.

Here is an overview of the three games:

Nioh

Take up your sword and travel to Japan’s blood-bathed Sengoku period—an era ravaged by warring states and dark, malevolent forces – and cut a violent path through the land as the masterless samurai, William. Cross blades in brutal hand-to-hand combat, wielding swords, axes, spears, and even war hammers against foes both human and demon. In this brutal third-person adventure, you must endure the vicious encounters and learn from your mistakes: each death will bring you resurrection and each resurrection a greater resolve to overcome your foes.

Jump Force

Some of the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Create your own avatar and jump into an original Story Mode to fight alongside some of the most powerful Manga heroes from Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, Hunter X Hunter, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Yu Yu Hakusho, Saint Seiya, and many others. Or head to the Online Lobby to challenge other players and discover lots of modes and activities.

Jump Force is available on PlayStation Now until Monday, August 2, 2021.

Streets of Rage 4

Sega’s iconic side-scrolling beat’em up is reimagined for the modern generation. Featuring fan favorites Axel and Blaze, newcomers Cherry Hunter, Floyd Iraia (and unlockable guest stars), clean up the streets of Wood Oak City the only way you know: with fist and foot. Pull off stylish combos alone, with up to three friends locally, or team up with another player online. And all the while enjoying a soundtrack – created by industry icons – that perfectly accompanies the action.

Streets of Rage 4 is available on PlayStation Now until Monday, November 1, 2021.

