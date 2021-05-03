Activision: Reports of Layoffs at Toys for Bob are Incorrect - News

There was a report that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time developer Toys for Bob has been hit with layoffs, however, an Activision representative has told MP1st the reports are wrong and there have been no layoffs at the developer.

"Reports of layoffs at Toys For Bob are incorrect," said the Activision representative. "There has not been a reduction in personnel recently at the studio. The development team is operating fully and has a number of full-time job openings at this time.

"The studio is excited to continue supporting Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and more recently provide additional development support to Call of Duty: Warzone."

It is good news that there were no layoffs at the studio. Though, it was confirmed the developer is assisting development for the battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2020, and for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in March 2021.

