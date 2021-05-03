Saints Row: The Third Remastered Headed to Steam on May 22 - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Volition released Saints Row: The Third Remastered for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store on May 22, 2020 for $39.99.

The official Twitter account for Saints Row revealed the game will be hitting Steam on May 22. This does show that the Epic Games Store exclusivity deal on PC was for one year.

It was revealed in August 2019 that Volition is "deep in development of a brand-new Saints Row game." There hasn't been any word on the game since that announcement.

Yes May 22 — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) April 28, 2021

