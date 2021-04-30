Crash Developer Toys for Bob is Now Supporting Call of Duty: Warzone Development - News

The Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time developer Toys for Bob via Twitter announced it is supporting development for Season 3 of the battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone.

"Toys for Bob is proud to support development for Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone, and look forward to more to come," reads the tweet from the developer.

"Glad to have you on the project with us!" responded Raven Software, who worked on Call of Duty: Warzone with Infinity Ward.

There have been recent reports that Toys for Bob was hit with layoffs from former character designer and illustrator at Toys for Bob Nicholas Kole. He worked at the developer for a little over three years before leaving in January 2021.

"It’s the end of an era, but I wish my former coworkers still with TFB all the best with what’s ahead!" said Kole. He added that "everyone I interfaced with and worked along was let go, I’m very glad it’s not a totally shuttering."

Glad to have you on the project with us! 🤜🤛 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 29, 2021

Same! Altho everyone I interfaced with and worked along was let go, I’m very glad it’s not a totally shuttering — Nicholas Kole (@FromHappyRock) April 30, 2021

