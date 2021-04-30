By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Rumor: Over 50 Games to Get FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S Soon

Rumor: Over 50 Games to Get FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S Soon - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 315 Views

Earlier this year Microsoft announced a new feature for the Xbox Series X|S called FPS Boost that increased the frame rate of some backward compatibility games. The initial batch of games included Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s TaleSniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2. Later on, some Bethesda and Electronic Arts titles would get FPS Boost support. 

Senior editor at The Verge Tom Warren teased that Microsoft will be adding FPS Boost to over 50 backward compatibility games running on the Xbox Series X|S. The games would be getting a boost to either 60 FPS or 120 FPS. 

There are currently 23 games that support FPS Boost. For now, only Xbox One games will be receiving FPS Boost.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.