Rumor: Over 50 Games to Get FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S Soon

Earlier this year Microsoft announced a new feature for the Xbox Series X|S called FPS Boost that increased the frame rate of some backward compatibility games. The initial batch of games included Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2. Later on, some Bethesda and Electronic Arts titles would get FPS Boost support.

Senior editor at The Verge Tom Warren teased that Microsoft will be adding FPS Boost to over 50 backward compatibility games running on the Xbox Series X|S. The games would be getting a boost to either 60 FPS or 120 FPS.

There are currently 23 games that support FPS Boost. For now, only Xbox One games will be receiving FPS Boost.

