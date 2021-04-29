Among Us Headed to PS5 and PS4 Later This Year - News

Developer Innersloth announced Among Us will launch later this year for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It was previously announced the game was also coming to the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021.

The PS5 and PS4 versions of Among Us will include an exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet. It will also support cross-play and online multiplayer.

View the PlayStation announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Among Us is a game of teamwork and betrayal for four-to-10 players…in space! Play online or via local Wi-Fi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone.



