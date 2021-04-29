Halo Infinite to Support Multiplayer Cross-Play and Cross-Progression - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries announced the upcoming first-person shooter, Halo Infinite, will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

This means if you are playing on one of those platforms you will be able to play with your friends and other people on any of the other platforms. it also means your multiplayer customization and progress will carry over with you if you were to play on another platform.

Microsoft also announced the PC version of Halo Infinite will support ultrawide and super ultrawide screens, triple keybinds, a wide variety of advanced graphics options, and more.

"We know many of you play across more than just your PC, including on Xbox and mobile," said the head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty. "That’s why we’re excited to announce Halo Infinite will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression when it releases later this year. That means if you’re playing on PC, you can play with your friends on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It also means that your multiplayer customization and progress will follow you across all platforms.

"We have been working closely with the PC community to ensure that Halo Infinite offers a premier PC experience, including highly desired features such as support for ultrawide and super ultrawide screens, triple keybinds, a wide variety of advanced graphics options and more. We want to make sure that Halo is serving the PC community."

Microsoft added that they are using the cloud to make console gaming more accessible on more PCs, however, it is not meant to replace native PC gaming. Xbox Cloud Gaming is designed to give Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members more ways to play and allow the ability to play games even on lower-spec PCs.

"We’re also using the cloud to make console gaming accessible on even more PCs," said Booty. "While not meant to replace native PC gaming, Xbox Cloud Gaming allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play over 100 console games on a wide range of computers, from lower-spec, entry-level machines to older devices that otherwise couldn’t handle games that require more power."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

