BPM: Bullets Per Minute Headed to PS4 and Xbox One This Summer

Publisher Playtonic Friends and developer Awe Interactive announced the rhythm-based shooter, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this summer. The game launched for PC via Steam in September 2020.

"When BPM: Bullets Per Minute hit PC, the response we got blew us away, and we were aware that many gamers out there were keen for us to bring our particular brand of bang-bang-to-the-beats action to PlayStation and Xbox,” said Awe Interactive founder David Jones.

"We always had plans to support consoles, but we felt like we should treat it as a brand new release, however, and as a result we looked for a partner to help us do these new platforms justice."

Playtonic CEO Gavin Price added, "Signing a deal to publish a game made by a studio you’ve never physically met whilst simultaneously launching a publishing label might sound daunting for some, but here at Playtonic Friends, we saw it as a challenge to master one of the new normal’s routine tasks: Loudly and repeatedly informing each other that one or more of us had left our mics on mute during endless Zoom calls. It’s been a pleasure to come together with Awe Interactive and we’re genuinely excited to bring BPM: Bullets Per Minute to console gamers this summer."

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

BPM: Bullets Per Minute is a rhythm-action, first-person shooter, roguelike game where you must shoot, jump and dodge to the beat of an epic rock soundtrack. Delve into a randomly generated dungeon where one missed note can lead to your death. Gain game-changing abilities and loot powerful weaponry to defeat your ancient enemy: Nidhogg.

Fight as a mighty Valkyrie to repel the forces of the underworld from invading the world of Asgard.

Gameplay

In BPM: Bullets Per Minute, all of your actions and the actions of your enemies are tied to the beat of the music. Your enemies perform a dance-like sequence of attacks to an epic rock opera. BPM: Bullets Per Minute is inspired by retro shooters of the 90’s. It is fast, frenetic and rhythmical. You can double jump, dash, rocket jump and bunny hop to evade your opponents.

Your goal is to reach the end of randomly generated dungeons, collecting different weapons, abilities and items each time you play. These weapons and abilities can radically alter the way you play, making each playthrough unique.

You must defeat seven bosses to reach the final boss. Each boss moves and attacks in a unique way that you must learn to exploit if you want to succeed. Some attacks require you to jump over fields of lava, some to dodge fast projectiles, some to hold fast for a beat.

Key Features:

Shoot, jump and dodge to the beat while battling hordes of enemies.

Fight powerful bosses in challenging boss battles that will push you to the edge.

Explore randomly generated dungeons.

Choose from 10 different characters with unique strengths and weaknesses.

Wield a powerful arsenal of weapons, all with different behavior for firing and reloading to the beat of the soundtrack.

Battle a diverse array of enemies, each with unique rhythmic behaviors.

Get overpowered and fire shotgun rockets while flying through the air.

Utilize abilities that radically alter the way you play the game, from teleport to freezing bolts.

Equip over 60 items that buff your character in unique and interesting ways.

Experience an epic rock opera soundtrack.

