iOS Update Adds Support for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 Controllers

posted 6 hours ago

Apple has released iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5. The update adds support for the Xbox Series X|S wireless controllers and the PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers.

Apple products already had support for the Xbox One wireless controllers, Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers, Xbox Adaptive controllers, and the PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controllers.

Microsoft earlier this month released its Xbox Cloud Gaming, AKA Project xCloud, on iOS and PC via web browsers. Invites were sent out to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to start testing Xbox Cloud Gaming in a limited beta for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets via web browsers.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming is available at xbox.com/play where those invited can play over 100 Xbox Game titles through Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari. The site will have a simple landing page that will help make cloud gaming approachable to more players in more places as time goes on.

