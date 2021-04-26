Knockout City Headed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play on Launch Day - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Velan Studios announced the dodgebrawl game, Knockout City, will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members when the game launches on May 21.

If you are not a member of either, you will be able to purchase the game for $19.99 for the base game and $29.99 for the Deluxe Edition.

The cross-play beta for the game hit over one million downloads, 116 million minutes played, and more than 63 million KOs.

"Put on your brawlin’ gloves: we’re coming in hot, and you don’t want to drop the ball on this one. We know you’re already coordinating with friends to Crew up at launch, and now we’ve got some good news for you.," reads the announcement post from EA. "On May 21, you’ll be able to begin your Knockout City training with an EA Play membership! You read that correctly: Knockout City will be included with an EA Play subscription!

"What is EA Play? Glad you asked! It’s a great way to get more from the games you love. Members can access exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, unlock special member-only content, play early trials of brand-new titles, and get instant access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles (like Knockout City!). Plus, members also save on EA digital purchases with a 10% member discount."

The post added, "If you haven’t already started recruiting members for your Crew, let this be another tool in your arsenal to convince your friends to join you on the streets of Knockout City: EA Play is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so Xbox fans can Crew up with you included with their subscription. As always, you’ll be able to play with friends on any platform. So charge up your throwing arm—not your credit cards—and get ready to land those curve shots!"

Knockout City will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on May 21.

