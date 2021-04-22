FPS Boost is Coming to EA Games on Xbox Series X|S, Support Up to 120 FPS - News

/ 106 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Microsoft announced FPS Boost will be coming to several Electronic Arts games that are playable on the Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility with support up to 120 frames per second.

The list of EA games getting FPS Boost includes Star Wars: Battlefront 1 and 2, Titanfall 1 and 2, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Battlefield 1, 4, and V, and many more.

Here is the complete list of games that support FPS Boost on the Xbox Series X|S as of April 22, 2021:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles