Monster Hunter Rise Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 94,057 and PS5 Sells 22,095 - Sales

/ 437 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Monster Hunter Rise (NS) remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 110,050 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 18, 2021.

Winning Post 9 2021 (NS) debuted in third with sales of 11,839 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in fifth with sales of 10,698 units.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (NS) is in second place with sales of 16,536 units. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in fourth with sales of 11,141 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth with sales of 9,509 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in seventh with sales of 8,973 units.

There are nine games for the Nintendo Switch in the top 10 and one game for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 94,057 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 22,095 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,660 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 545 units, and the 3DS sold 498 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 110,050 (1,884,113) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 16,536 (658,642) [NSW] Winning Post 9 2021 (Koei Tecmo, 04/15/21) – 11,839 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 11,141 (2,112,646) [PS4] Winning Post 9 2021 (Koei Tecmo, 04/15/21) – 10,698 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,509 (3,783,621) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 8,973 (2,510,422) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,957 (1,901,357) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,243 (6,735,163) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,682 (4,242,726)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 56,707 (15,735,989) Switch Lite – 37,350 (3,674,751) PlayStation 5 – 19,064 (534,073) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,031 (104,548) PlayStation 4 – 1,660 (7,779,737) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 498 (1,161,996) Xbox Series S – 405 (10,099) Xbox Series X – 140 (31,185)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles