Free-to-Play Games No Longer Require Xbox Live Gold on Xbox Consoles

Microsoft announced in January it will be making free-to-play games no longer require an Xbox Live Gold membership in the coming months. Now that day has come.

Microsoft today is removing the requirement to have Xbox Live Gold in order to play free-to-play games on Xbox consoles, including the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

For many years Xbox Live Gold was required to play games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and many more. Over 50 free-to-play games will no longer require Xbox Live Gold in order to play.

Microsoft is launching the multiplayer portion of the upcoming flagship game, Halo Infinite, as free-to-play. The game will release on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Nintendo and Sony never required you to pay for PlayStation Plus or Nintendo Switch Online in order to play free-to-play games. Xbox has now joined the other major video game console manufacturers.

Here is the list of free-to-play games that no longer require Xbox Live Gold:

3on3 FreeStyle

Aegis Wing

APB Reloaded

Apex Legends

Armored Warfare

Battle Ages

Battle Islands

Battle Islands: Commanders

Bless Unleashed

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: Warzone

Crackdown

Crackdown 2

Crimson Alliance

Crossout

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Darwin Project

Dauntless

DC Universe Online

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Defiance 2050

Destiny 2

Doritos Crash Course

Dungeon Defenders II

Enlisted

Eternal Card Game

Family Game Night

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

Galaxy Control: Arena

Gems of War

Happy Wars

Harm’s Way

Hawken

Hyper Scape

Killer Instinct

Korgan

Minion Masters

Neverwinter

Outriders (Demo)

Paladins

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantom Dust

Pinball FX2

Prominence Poker

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Resident Evil Revelations 2

ROBLOX

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Skyforge

SMITE

Spacelords

Spellbreak

Star Trek Online

Techwars Global Conflict

TERA

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

Too Human

Trove

Vigor

War Thunder

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

Yaris

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

