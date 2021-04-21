Tales of Arise Launches September 10 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Bandai Namco announced the action RPG, Tales of Arise, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 9 in Japan and September 10 worldwide.

Producer Yusuke Tomizawa spoke with Famitsu in an interview that was translated by Gematsu. Tomizawa said development is mainly done with only final adjustments left to do. He is confident there will be no future delays.

Tales of Arise will support the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller's haptic feedback. An example Tomizawa provided is the difference in feeling when using lightning or fire magic.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will include a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

View the release date trailer below:

