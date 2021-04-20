Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl Arrives May 20 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher and developer Interabang Entertainment, and developer Spoony Bard Productions announced Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 20 for $14.99.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game will have higher-quality visuals, retuned difficulty, and a remixed soundtrack. All of which will be made available on the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam with a free update on the same day.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

After sabotaging a public-access TV “Truth or Date” broadcast that was being filmed at the mall, Jay and Silent Bob are pursued by the chief of security LaFours and his low-level goons. The duo will have to battle a path back home to their familiar post outside the Quick Stop. They’ll face countless security guards, aggressive mall rats, bouncing barrels, and a host of other threats that are bound to be familiar to players who grew up in the NES era of 8-bit brawlers.

Mall Brawl stars Kevin Smith’s iconic duo in a game that draws from the entire View Askeweniverse. Players can take on the challenge solo, swapping between characters at will, or bring along a bud for some two-player couch co-op. The pixel art may give you flashbacks to simpler times, but combos, weapons, and other touches provide depth for those who seek it.

