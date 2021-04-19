PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita No Longer Shutting Down - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment last month confirmed the rumors that the company will shut down the PlayStation Store on PlayStation 3 on July 2 and PlayStation Vita on August 27. The remaining purchase functionality for the PSP will also shut down on July 2.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has provided an update on the PlayStation Blog. PlayStation has reversed course and will no longer be shutting down the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 3 or PlayStation Vita this summer. However, PSP commerce functionality will still shut down on July 2.

"Recently, we notified players that PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita devices was planned to end this summer," said Ryan.

"Upon further reflection, however, it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here. So today I’m happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices. PSP commerce functionality will retire on July 2, 2021 as planned.

"When we initially came to the decision to end purchasing support for PS3 and PS Vita, it was born out of a number of factors, including commerce support challenges for older devices and the ability for us to focus more of our resources on newer devices where a majority of our gamers are playing on. We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations.

"I’m glad that we can keep this piece of our history alive for gamers to enjoy, while we continue to create cutting-edge new game worlds for PS4, PS5, and the next generation of VR."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

