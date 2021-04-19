PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita No Longer Shutting Down - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 745 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment last month confirmed the rumors that the company will shut down the PlayStation Store on PlayStation 3 on July 2 and PlayStation Vita on August 27. The remaining purchase functionality for the PSP will also shut down on July 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has provided an update on the PlayStation Blog. PlayStation has reversed course and will no longer be shutting down the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 3 or PlayStation Vita this summer. However, PSP commerce functionality will still shut down on July 2.
"Recently, we notified players that PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita devices was planned to end this summer," said Ryan.
"Upon further reflection, however, it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here. So today I’m happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices. PSP commerce functionality will retire on July 2, 2021 as planned.
"When we initially came to the decision to end purchasing support for PS3 and PS Vita, it was born out of a number of factors, including commerce support challenges for older devices and the ability for us to focus more of our resources on newer devices where a majority of our gamers are playing on. We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations.
"I’m glad that we can keep this piece of our history alive for gamers to enjoy, while we continue to create cutting-edge new game worlds for PS4, PS5, and the next generation of VR."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Well that's good to hear, there's still a few games I want on both consoles before I retire them for good lol
I like a ceo that only talks when he needs to talk , company makes a mistake - company gets feedback - company undo the mistake - CEO tells the costumers - everyone is happy
Instead of a ceo saying shit all the time to make only fanboys happy and never delivering.
Wow, surprising move. Now how about backwards compatibility for PS1, PS2, and PS3 games on PS5. That would be some great news.
Seems like they listened to the customers, now lets see if these customers will really use the store as much as they say.
They listen to the fake outrage. Theres nobody still playing thouse legacy devices. This is what scares me really. Numbers dont lie but some media outlets made a fuss and now resourses are being wasted intonsomething like 10 people use. I really hope the gamepass rumors is fake. Gamepass like service will just lower the quality of the games Sony has been focusing on.
Man y’all can’t even take some good news in stride without making it about console warz. Sad
A couple developers already scrapped their PS Vita games. And now they get the info that they didn't need to scrap their games and could actually still release them? They definitely need to work on their communication both internal and external.