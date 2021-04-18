PS5 DualSense Controller is 'Really Amazing,' Says MotoGP 21 Dev - News

MotoGP 21 producer Matteo Pezzotti in an interview with Wccftech was asked about the implementation of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller's haptic and adaptive triggers in the PS5 version of the game.

Pezzotti said the DualSense controller is "really amazing" and they used the triggers to simulate the accelerator and breaking knob on a motorcycle.

"The DualSense is really amazing and gave us the chance to implement on the controller a lot of different feedbacks," Pezzotti said. "We implemented different vibrations for all the different surfaces and also to give feedback to the player when he changes gear.

"The triggers have different rigidities to simulate a real accelerator/brake knob, and they also vibrate so indicate the player a loss of grip on the rear/front wheel."

Pezzotti was also asked about the Xbox Series S and how it was developing for the console. He was surprised with how easy it was with the development between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

MotoGP 21 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 22.

