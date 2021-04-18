MotoGP 21 Dev: Xbox Series S Has Presented 'No Troubles at All' - News

/ 272 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The lower specs of the Xbox Series S have led to discussion within video game developers if the console would cause problems when it comes to developing games.

MotoGP 21 producer Matteo Pezzotti in an interview with Wccftech said the team had no problems when it came to getting the game to run on the Xbox Series S. He was surprised with how easy it was with the development between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

"No troubles at all, we were all surprised by the smoothness in the development of both Series X and Series S," Pezzotti said. "The latter console targets a frame rate of 60 FPS and a resolution of 1440p (dynamic)."

MotoGP 21 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles