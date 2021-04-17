Castlevania Netflix Animated Series Fourth and Final Season Premieres May 13 - News

/ 392 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Netflix announced the fourth season of the animated series, Castlevania, will premiere on May 13 and will be its final season.

Deadline is reporting that "Netflix is eyeing a new series set in the same Castlevania universe with an entirely new cast of characters."

The Netflix Castlevania series first aired in 2017 and is based on the Konami video game series of the same name.

This is where it all started. The final season of Castlevania arrives May 13. pic.twitter.com/sLqWjJxjoA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 16, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles