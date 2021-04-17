By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Castlevania Netflix Animated Series Fourth and Final Season Premieres May 13

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 392 Views

Netflix announced the fourth season of the animated series, Castlevania, will premiere on May 13 and will be its final season.

Deadline is reporting that "Netflix is eyeing a new series set in the same Castlevania universe with an entirely new cast of characters."

The Netflix Castlevania series first aired in 2017 and is based on the Konami video game series of the same name.

7 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Chazore (8 hours ago)

Was hooked since S1. Gonna be pumped for this finale

  • +2
INCITATUSBR (9 hours ago)

best game adaption ever...

  • +2
CaptainExplosion (7 hours ago)

Hopefully things end on a high note for Trevor Belmont and company.

  • +1
Libara (7 hours ago)

A fantastic show, though i'm curious what their other projects in the same universe could be.

  • +1
TallSilhouette (7 hours ago)

Man, I'm gonna be sad to see this go. I want more! Hope we get more by the same team in some other form.

  • +1
Angelus (10 hours ago)

Can't wait

  • +1
Astral (3 hours ago)

I liked the first 2 seasons. But S3 was so bad I don't care anymore honestly.

  • 0