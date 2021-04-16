[Updated] Several Potential Buyers Show Interest in Acquiring Square Enix, According to Bloomberg - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 2,219 Views
Update:
Square Enix has released a statement on the Bloomberg report saying they are not considering selling off the company and have not received any offers to be acquired.
"Bloomberg has reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire Square Enix," said Square Enix.
"However, this report is not based on any announcement by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any
offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses."
Original article:
There are multiple potential buyers who have shown interest in acquiring the Japanese video game company, Square Enix, according to a new report from Bloomberg Japan.
Bloomberg is not sure if the focus is just on the gaming sector of Square Enix or for the entire company.
The digital entertainment business accounted for 72 percent of the total revenue Square Enix earned in the fiscal year that ended March 2020.
Square Enix is most well known for the Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Kingdom Hearts series of video games. The next major release by Square Enix is the RPG, Final Fantasy XVI, which is in development for the PlayStation 5.
Known Xbox insider Shpeshal Ed via Twitter says that Microsoft and Sony are two of the potential buyers.
Microsoft is one of the potential buyershttps://t.co/j0qFgUlWio— Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 16, 2021
Sony is also one of the potential buyershttps://t.co/j0qFgUlWio— Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 16, 2021
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
No thanks. We need competition in the industry, not 3 companies owning everything. Can't believe people are for other companies buying each other out all the time.
BREAKING: Microsoft has just purchased Arkansas for 1.3 billion USD.
Also in the news, Electronic Arts purchased Alabama for 106 million, and laid off 50% of the workforce.
Sony and Tencent would make the most sense to me as potential buyers of Square Enix. Sony and Square Enix have had a close relationship for a long time, which is similar to the relationship between Microsoft and Bethesda. Tencent is well...Tencent. They have the money.
"We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from any third party." - Square Enix. Just a stupid rumor.
I’m not into companies buying big publishers honestly.
Small or regular developer studios can make sense being acquired organically with a previous close relationship between both parties involved.
Competition is needed and variety is welcomed.
Oh boy. If Microsoft buys up Square Enix... That might give them the ammunition to push Gamepass into Japan?
Nintendo and Monolith Soft: Oh you know... I think I need this.
Bloomberg is becoming tabloid trash. There are no sources backing this up and VGChartz should take this article down.
The rumor has already been proven false. A good journalist doesn't report rumors. They investigate them.
Lol and I'm already getting downvoted by the Twitter/TikTok crowd.
I am as well. This isn't news. This is something Bloomberg did for clicks and VGChartz should know better and be better than that.
If MS wants attention, fucking do that. If Sony bought it, would end Xbox support but that was never crucial to SE.
How much are they worth though? I would think more than Bethesda.
They wont be worth asmuch as Bethesda.
With a current market cap of $7.7 billion, they will actually be worth about the same as Bethesda.
Yahoo Finance has them at $6.9b market cap. But a bidding war could drive that value up some, so in the end they might actually cost more than Zenimax did ($7.5b).
Xbox was never a big part of Square Enix's income, but Nintendo handhleds and the Switch likely are. In Japan for example, since the old Square and Enix merger back in 2003, 9 of their 16 million-sellers have been for Nintendo handhelds.
This could be fine if Sony chose to continue supporting Nintendo platforms. But they haven't shown the same willingness to do that as Microsoft.