Beautiful Desolation Arrives May 28 for Switch and PS4 - News

/ 391 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Publisher Untold Tales and developer The Brotherhood announced the post-apocalyptic African science-fiction adventure game, Beautiful Desolation, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on May 28. The game first launched for PC via Steam and GOG in February 2020.

View the console release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Created by the talented two-person developer team The Brotherhood, the game was initially released on PC in 2020 and garnered multiple awards for its distinct art, story, and setting. Now fully revamped for controllers, the post-apocalyptic African science-fiction adventure gem comes to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Key Features:

An Epic Science-Fiction Adventure Like No Other – You are flung into a futuristic, alternate-reality South Africa dominated by advanced alien technology that’s both revered and reviled. Explore, solve puzzles, make key dialogue choices and be prepared to face tough decisions in a sci-fi setting left pretty much untouched by other games. From thriving African sci-fi villages to crumbling tropical cities. Mutated forests and bone-dry ocean beds – all beautifully rendered in 2D isometric art.

– You are flung into a futuristic, alternate-reality South Africa dominated by advanced alien technology that’s both revered and reviled. Explore, solve puzzles, make key dialogue choices and be prepared to face tough decisions in a sci-fi setting left pretty much untouched by other games. From thriving African sci-fi villages to crumbling tropical cities. Mutated forests and bone-dry ocean beds – all beautifully rendered in 2D isometric art. Unforgettable Faces All Fully Voiced – Humanity as you know it has been reshaped, something most evident from the characters in Beautiful Desolation. Technology and sentient life have become totally blurred. Religious zealot mechs run rife. Humans willingly stripped of their flesh for immortality. Trans-humanistic tribes warring for power. And ruthless alien-like hunter mercenaries roaming the grasslands – to name but a few. Meet and interact with over 40 unique and bizarre characters, each fully voiced by authentic African voice actors, with thousands of lines of dialogue and multiple conversation paths. Additionally, CGI cutscenes are strewn throughout the story to bring you even closer to this enthralling sci-fi world and its characters.

– Humanity as you know it has been reshaped, something most evident from the characters in Beautiful Desolation. Technology and sentient life have become totally blurred. Religious zealot mechs run rife. Humans willingly stripped of their flesh for immortality. Trans-humanistic tribes warring for power. And ruthless alien-like hunter mercenaries roaming the grasslands – to name but a few. Meet and interact with over 40 unique and bizarre characters, each fully voiced by authentic African voice actors, with thousands of lines of dialogue and multiple conversation paths. Additionally, CGI cutscenes are strewn throughout the story to bring you even closer to this enthralling sci-fi world and its characters. Masterful Music Score by Mick Gordon – Beautiful Desolation features a vibrant and highly experimental soundtrack by none other than Mick Gordon, known for his work on DOOM, Prey, and Wolfenstein.

– Beautiful Desolation features a vibrant and highly experimental soundtrack by none other than Mick Gordon, known for his work on DOOM, Prey, and Wolfenstein. Revamped for Console Controllers – Controls, user interface, and movement have all been fully redone to work intuitively on console controllers. Experience a true gem from the PC adventure genre now with the use of your console’s gamepad.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles