Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Announced for Switch and PC

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher MWM Interactive and developer Night School Studio have announced Oxenfree II: Lost Signals for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is a quick overview of the game:

Five years after the events of Oxenfree, Riley returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate mysterious radio signals. What she finds is more than she bargained for.

