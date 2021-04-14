OlliOlli World Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Private Division and developer Roll7 have announced OlliOlli World for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch this winter.

View the official reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

OlliOlli World is a bold new skateboarding action-platformer that’s bursting with personality. Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radland, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana.

Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges, and make new friends along the way. Customize your character’s looks, tricks, and style while you experience explorable levels with multiple paths that provide an array of opportunities for player expression. Challenge the world in leagues or dare a friend to beat your best tricks on one of millions of sharable levels. Experience the accessibility, depth, and player freedom as you dive into the signature flow state gameplay of OlliOlli World.

OlliOlli World marks the third entry in the critically-acclaimed OlliOlli series from Roll7, the BAFTA and multi-award-winning independent studio.

Key Features:

Welcome to Radland! – Take a trip across a lush skateboarding utopia that is filled to the brim with eccentric characters and vibrant locations that are begging to be explored. Find your grind in Inflatable Alley or blaze down Los Vulgas to discover new paths, fresh side quests, rad rewards, and epic trick opportunities. All perfectly complemented by a hand-picked compilation of IDM and Electronica tracks.

– Take a trip across a lush skateboarding utopia that is filled to the brim with eccentric characters and vibrant locations that are begging to be explored. Find your grind in Inflatable Alley or blaze down Los Vulgas to discover new paths, fresh side quests, rad rewards, and epic trick opportunities. All perfectly complemented by a hand-picked compilation of IDM and Electronica tracks. Play at Your Level – Super tight controls combine with highly refined gameplay to ensure a silky smooth ride. Not a Pro? Don’t worry—OlliOlli World welcomes you with open arms, allowing new players to tear down streets and pull off sick method grabs without fear of faceplanting the curb. Think you’ve got what it takes? Achieve mastery through millions of unique levels in sandbox mode or compete against rivals around the globe in leagues with a hugely deep combo system with over 100 moves to master and combine in your battle for the highest score.

– Super tight controls combine with highly refined gameplay to ensure a silky smooth ride. Not a Pro? Don’t worry—OlliOlli World welcomes you with open arms, allowing new players to tear down streets and pull off sick method grabs without fear of faceplanting the curb. Think you’ve got what it takes? Achieve mastery through millions of unique levels in sandbox mode or compete against rivals around the globe in leagues with a hugely deep combo system with over 100 moves to master and combine in your battle for the highest score. Freedom of Expression – Cruise through Radland’s epic skate-haven and prove your skills to unlock special rewards that let you customize your character’s looks, tricks and style. Want to skate in your flip flops… go for it. Want to wear a bumble bee onesie …ok then… no judgement. In OlliOlli World as long as you’re on board anything goes!

