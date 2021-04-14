Last Stop Launches in July for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Variable State announced the single-player third-person adventure game, Last Stop, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in July.

View the release window trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A video game about secret lives, the ties that bind and how magic can be found in the mundane.

Last Stop is a single-player third-person adventure set in present day London.

Written and developed by Variable State, creators of the award-winning Virginia, Last Stop tells three interconnected tales featuring three playable main characters.

Donna , a spaced-out high-schooler who feels trapped by her stifling home life and her overprotective big sister. Away from home, Donna seeks teenage thrills with her friends Becky and Vivek, but gets more than she bargained for when the trio become unexpected kidnappers in a game of amateur detective gone wrong.

, a spaced-out high-schooler who feels trapped by her stifling home life and her overprotective big sister. Away from home, Donna seeks teenage thrills with her friends Becky and Vivek, but gets more than she bargained for when the trio become unexpected kidnappers in a game of amateur detective gone wrong. John , an overworked middle-aged single dad. Burdened with debt and the pressures of being an only parent, John jealously pines after the free and easy life of his twenty-something bachelor neighbor, Jack. When the pair unwittingly fall foul of a vengeful stranger, a cursed artefact threatens to transform their lives forever.

, an overworked middle-aged single dad. Burdened with debt and the pressures of being an only parent, John jealously pines after the free and easy life of his twenty-something bachelor neighbor, Jack. When the pair unwittingly fall foul of a vengeful stranger, a cursed artefact threatens to transform their lives forever. Meena, a ruthlessly ambitious professional who struggles to find the same satisfaction with her family that she does in the thrill of her work. As Meena vies with an upstart colleague for a crucial promotion, something ancient stirs in the basement beneath her workplace.

Last Stop is fully voice acted, featuring hours of dialogue and a voice cast of dozens, with performances from some of the brightest talent in the UK today, including rising star Lulu Simpson as Molly Smith.

Last Stop features an original soundtrack by BAFTA award winning composer Lyndon Holland, performed by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

Roleplay as three unique characters. Make choices to shape their conversations. Walk in their shoes and discover where their individual stories lead.

