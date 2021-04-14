The Forgotten City Launches Summer 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Modern Storyteller announced the mature narrative-driven game, The Forgotten City, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Summer 2021. The game supports English, French, German, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese languages.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Forgotten City is a mature narrative-driven game, and a re-imagining of the critically acclaimed mod that won a national Writers’ Guild award and racked up over three million downloads.

Trapped in a secret underground city during the Roman Empire, twenty-three lost souls cling to life. In this precarious utopia, if one person breaks the mysterious Golden Rule, everyone dies. As a time-traveller drawn two thousand years into the past, you’ll relive their final moments in an endless loop, exploring and interrogating, and changing the course of the day with each secret you uncover.

Only by cleverly exploiting the time loop and making difficult moral choices can you hope to solve this epic mystery. Here, your decisions matter. The fate of the city is in your hands.

Key Features:

Explore an authentic, open-world ancient Roman city brought to life with Unreal Engine.

Become entwined in the lives of richly detailed, deeply interactive characters.

Grapple with moral dilemmas which have life-and-death consequences.

Investigate a gripping, non-linear mystery with multiple endings.

Role-play as whoever you want, by choosing your own sex, race and backstory.

Solve problems your own way, with reason, charm, bribery, stealth, intimidation, or by cleverly exploiting the time-loop.

