BioShock 4 Could be an Open World Game, Suggests Job Listing

Developer Cloud Chamber is currently working on the next entry in the first-person shooter retrofuturistic franchise, BioShock. The studio was founded in December 2019 as a division of 2K Games and is based in Novato, California, with a studio in Montreal, Quebec.

A job listing for Senior Writer at Cloud Chamber suggests that BioShock 4, or whatever it will be titled, will be an open-world game.

"Experience in writing for games, with a particular aptitude for managing the nuances of interactive storytelling, would be ideal for this role," reads the job listing. "We’re hoping to find someone who can weave impactful, character-driven stories in an open world setting."

The job listing adds that, "We’re currently making the next BioShock. Our passion and love for this iconic franchise is what brought us together. The thrill and responsibility of creating the next iteration of such a beloved game is what keeps us going."

BioShock is a steampunk first-person shooter series with RPG elements. There are three games in the franchise: 2007's BioShock, 2010's BioShock 2, and 2013's BioShock Infinite.

