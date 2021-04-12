Launching Day 1 on Xbox Game Pass is a 'Risk-Averse Strategy,' Says Analyst - News

Microsoft has been pushing Xbox Game Pass with all first-party games coming to the service on day one. This month alone there has been two bigger third-party games coming to Game Pass on launch day with Outriders and MLB The Show 21.

Ampere Analysis Research Director Piers Harding-Rolls in an interview with Inverse that launching a game day one on Xbox Game Pass is being a "risk-averse strategy" as it secures money upfront and opens up a game to an audience of over 18 million subscribers that can still be monetized via in-game purchases.

"For some titles, launching day one into Game Pass is an increasingly risk-averse strategy: It secures a payment upfront, offers an engaged audience of over 18 million subscribers that can still be monetized through in-game spending, and there is the flexibility of removing the title to boost premium sales at a later date if required," said Harding-Rolls.

"Those titles that are not top-tier in sales volume terms or that are based on new IP — i.e., do not have an established audience — could be solid candidates for day one releases."

He added that even paying a lot of money to secure the game on launch day on Xbox Game Pass is worth the cost.

"From Microsoft’s perspective, even paying a substantial sum to secure the game on release is worth it," he said. "Microsoft is not thinking about short-term profitability as it continues its aggressive content and subscriber acquisition path for Game Pass. Competitively, the optics of this move are strong, and it keeps the Game Pass momentum building."

