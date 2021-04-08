PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show Returns June 13 - News

PC Gamer announced the annual summer showcase, the PC Gaming Show, will return this year on June 13 as part of a double-header digital show with GamesRadar's Future Games Show. June 13 is in the middle of E3 2021, which will run from June 12 to 15.

PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show will feature AAA releases, as well as smaller indie titles to showcase the "full spectrum of what's happening in gaming."

The Future Games Show will features games coming to the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.

The PC Gaming Show in 2020 had over 5.9 million viewers across multiple platforms.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

