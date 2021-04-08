Streets of Rage 4 Tops 2.5 Million Downloads, Mr. X Nightmare DLC and Free Update Announced - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher and developer Dotemu, and developers Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games have announced Streets of Rage 4 has surpassed 2.5 million downloads.

Also announced is the Mr. X Nightmare paid DLC, which adds three new playable characters and a Survival game mode. It will launch later this year. A separate free update will also launch on the same day as the paid DLC.

Here is an overview of the Mr. X Nightmare paid DLC and free update:

Mr. X Nightmare

Today’s announcement trailer showcases officer Estel Aguirre, one of “Mr. X Nightmare”‘s three included fighters, as she goes off duty to join forces with the heroes of Streets of Rage 4 for the first time. Formerly appearing in the game as an intimidating, boss fight-style foe, Estel’s powerful slugs and spin kicks dish out serious damage to anyone foolish enough to get in her way. Witness Estel in action and spot a hint at the downloadable content’s two other characters still to be revealed.

“Mr. X Nightmare” also introduces a unique Survival mode, which challenges players to elevate and prove their true capabilities through special tests of skill; more details on this mode’s design and gameplay will be shared soon. Players can additionally build their own personalized fighting style with new moves via incoming character customization, while extra weapons and enemies are sure to keep the battles ahead interesting. “Mr. X Nightmare” includes lively new original music from Tee Lopes, a composer and arranger previously featured in Sonic Mania, League of Legends, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, among other titles.

Free Update

Separately, the free update serves up a brutal challenge for Streets of Rage 4‘s most formidable players via the “New Mania+” difficulty. An in-depth training system is arriving to help brawlers perfect their strategies and alley-clearing combos, and fresh color palette options keep Wood Oak City’s most dangerous fighters looking sharp.

