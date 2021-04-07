Rumor: Kojima in Talks with Xbox to Publish Next Game - News

Kojima Productions' last game was 2019's Death Stranding for the PlayStation 4, with a release for PC in July 2020. The next game from Kojima might be an Xbox console exclusive, according to a report from VentureBeat writer Jeff Grubb.

Grubb says that Kojima has been in talks with Microsoft for Xbox to publish the studio's next game. This will be used as a way to grow Xbox in Japan as Microsoft wants to increase the popularity of Xbox in the country.

"Kojima is in talks with Microsoft about publishing his next game, according to a source familiar with the matter," said Grubb. "And yes, that statue on Phil Spencer’s shelf was referencing a potential deal with the legendary developer.

"I cannot confirm if Xbox closed the deal yet, but my understanding is that Kojima is the focus of a Microsoft plan to leverage Japanese talent."

And since /r/gamingleaksandrumors only reads the tweets: I do not know if the deal is closed. But Kojima would be a big focus for Xbox when it comes to leveraging Japanese dev talent. Phil was referencing this deal with the shelf statue thing. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 8, 2021

