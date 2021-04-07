Blasphemous Retail Deluxe Edition Launches June 29 - News

/ 152 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sold Out announced it will release a retail Deluxe Edition of the action platforming game, Blasphemous, on June 29 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is published by Team17 and developed by The Game Kitchen.

"We’re thrilled to team up with Team17 once again to deliver this deluxe Blasphemous physical edition," said Sold Out senior product manager Katie Clark. "Whether you’re already a fan of the game or want to jump into the nightmare world of Cvstodia for the first time, Blasphemous Deluxe Edition offers an exciting physical package for players to add to their collection."

The retail Deluxe Edition includes the following:

A physical copy of the game

32-track digital soundtrack

195-page digital art book

Digital comic

“Alloy of Sin” and “Golden Burden” in-game character skins

Sticker sheet

180 x 290mm poster of Cvstodia

Blasphemous is available now as a digital release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles