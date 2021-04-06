By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Turn 10 Confirms Xbox Series X|S Forza Motorsport to Have Feedback Playtests

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 319 Views

The racing video game series, Forza, has been one of the most popular first-party Xbox franchises since the original launched in 2005. There have been seven entries in the Forza Motorsport sub-series, as well as four entries in the Forza Horizon sub-series.

Publisher Microsoft and developer Turn 10 in July 2020 announced the next entry in the franchise, simply titled Forza Motorsport, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The official Forza Motorsport Twitter posted a new video that features Creative Director Chris Esaki, who revealed a feedback playtest will take place for Forza Motorsport. You can apply for your chance to try out an early version of the game here.

