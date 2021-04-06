Wizardry VA is a Dungeon RPG, Launches for iOS and Android in 2022 - News

Publisher Drecom and developer Studio 2Pro announced the 3D dungeon RPG revival of the Wizardry series, Wizardry VA, will launch for iOS and Android in 2022 worldwide.

The game has the concept of going on "your very own adventure." It will have many of the features the series is known for, as well as adding in new elements so that more people are able to enjoy the game.

View the teaser trailer of the game below:

