Rumor: Remedy Entertainment Developing PlayStation Exclusive

Finnish developer Remedy Entertainment has confirmed to have four development teams that are working on five games. In the past, the developer would work on one main game at a time that would take several years to develop.

Claire Bromley, the global external producer at PlayStation, has been sharing links to job openings at Remedy Entertainment and has shared posts from Remedy COO Christopher Schmitz, communications director Thomas Puha, and audio designer Sam Hughes.

Leaker Shpeshal Ed via Twitter has shared the rumor that Remedy is developing a game with Sony is real and thinks this game might be a full PlayStation exclusive. This means no release on PC.

As far as I’m aware. This rumour is realhttps://t.co/K8a5rvZ75N pic.twitter.com/VZjXwEy9Zi — Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 5, 2021

Not 100% sure but I think this one might be full. — Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 5, 2021

The team that developed Control has started work on the next big AAA title from the developer. Another team is working on the co-operative multiplayer game, Vanguard. A third team is working on two unannounced games for consoles and PC, which are being funded by Epic Games.

The fourth team is working with Smilegame on the single-player campaign for CrossfireX and China-only Crossfire HD. CrossfireX is in development for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One and is expected to launch later this year.

